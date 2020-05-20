Eilish McColgan targets fourth Olympics as she pursues spot in marathon at Paris 2024
Team GB athlete Eilish McColgan has said she is aiming to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympics.
If she achieves the goal, she will become the first Scottish woman to compete at four Olympic Games. And while she is competing in the 5,000 metres at Tokyo next year, she has set her sights on running the marathon in Paris.
She said: "It's a scary prospect but it's always been something I've wanted to do.
"I probably would have gone to it a little bit sooner had the Olympics not been delayed. For the following Olympic Games I'd hope to challenge for a spot on the marathon team."
The Tokyo Olympics will be McColgan’s third after she competed in Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.
She is yet to medal at an Olympics but she does have a silver European Championship medal in the 5,000m.