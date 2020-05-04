British Olympian Perri Shakes-Drayton pregnant with first child
Olympic athlete Perri Shakes-Drayton has announced she and her husband, high-jumper Mike Edwards, are expecting their first child.
She announced the news on social media, saying: "Been keeping a secret and pleased to announce, I’m pregnant and expecting my first baby. Me and @aireyys about to me parents"
While her husband wrote on Instagram: “Great news we can finally share our secret with you… WE’RE HAVING A BABY!!!”
Friends and fans were quick to congratulate the couple. Boxer Natasha Jonas wrote: “Congratulations," while fellow Olympian Eilidh Doyle commented: “Lovely news, congratulations!”
Fitness blogger Carly Rowena wrote: “Ahhhh the best adventure! Congratulations!”
And sports reporter Kiri Bloore commented: “Congratulations”
Related videos
Shakes-Drayton announced her retirement from sport after 16 years of competing in February. She has two gold European Indoor Championship medals, a gold World Indoor Championship medal and a silver and bronze World Championship medals.