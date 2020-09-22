Aston Villa forward Keinan Davis signs new long-term deal

Keinan Davis has made 69 first-team appearances for Aston Villa
Keinan Davis has made 69 first-team appearances for Aston Villa - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:23pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Aston Villa have announced forward Keinan Davis has signed a contract extension running to 2024.

The 22-year-old, a graduate of Villa’s academy, has made 69 first-team appearances.

Davis’ senior debut came in an FA Cup tie at Tottenham in January 2017, and he scored his first Villa goal later that year in a Sky Bet Championship victory at Barnsley.

He has featured 19 times in the Premier League since Villa’s promotion in 2019.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Villa

Davis

PA