Arthur Read and Inih Effiong give Stevenage options
Stevenage boss Alex Revell has to decide whether to start Arthur Read and Inih Effiong against Oldham.
Revell was impressed by the pair’s impact from the bench during last week’s season-opening 1-1 draw at newcomers Barrow.
On-loan Brentford midfielder Read came on in the 59th minute, five minutes before striker Effiong, who marked his English Football League debut with the equaliser from the penalty spot late on.
Romain Vincelot and Tyrone Marsh were the players to make way and may have to settle for a place on the bench if Revell goes with Read and Effiong from the start.
Andrea Badan could drop to the bench for Oldham.
The Italian defender made his Latics debut in the midweek Carabao Cup defeat to Morecambe, playing 66 minutes before he was replaced.
Former Adelaide United striker George Blackwood and defender Kyle Jameson, a summer signing from Fylde, are yet to make their Oldham bows.
Davis Keillor-Dunn, Robert Grant and Danny Rowe came on at the Globe Arena and are pushing for promotions to Harry Kewell’s starting line-up.