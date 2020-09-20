Art Power returning to scene of finest hour

Art Power (grey horse) is set to run on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot
Art Power (grey horse) is set to run on Qipco Champions Day at Ascot - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
15:12pm, Sun 20 Sep 2020
Tim Easterby is eyeing a return to Ascot for his star sprinter Art Power.

The grey son of Dark Angel looked every inch a top-class sprinter in the making when dominating his rivals in handicap company at the Royal meeting in June – his fourth win from his first five starts.

He finished a disappointing sixth when well fancied for the Nunthorpe at York last month, but shaped better when fourth in the Sprint Cup at Haydock on his latest appearance.

Art Power has looked a top-class sprinter in the making - (Copyright PA Wire)

The Qipco British Champions Sprint on October 17 is next on Art Power’s agenda.

Easterby said: “He’s in good shape – he came out of Haydock well.

“I was very happy with how he ran at Haydock and it will be Ascot next for him, all being well.

“He’ll be a better horse next year as he’s still got some strengthening up to do.”

