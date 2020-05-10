Arsenal defender Bukayo Saka has been singled out by Premier League leaders Liverpool as a potential summer transfer target.

The 18-year-old has shone for the Gunners since rising up through the youth team ranks and becoming a regular in the first team this season.

He has made 29 appearances for Mikel Arteta's side so far in the 2019/20 campaign, scoring three goals and offering an effective threat going forward.

And while Saka still has 13 months left on his contract at the Emirates, according to Football Insider Jurgen Klopp's high-fliers are looking to steal him away from the north London club.

Arsenal are hoping to tie the teenager down to a new five-year deal, but the lure of the current European champions could mean the Ealing-born wing-back refuses to put pen to paper.

If he was to move to Anfield, it is likely Saka would take up the role as understudy to first choice left-back Andy Robertson.