Arsenal teenager Trae Coyle makes Gillingham loan switch
16:13pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Arsenal have allowed youngster Trae Coyle to join Gillingham on a season-long loan deal.
The 19-year-old forward joins Gunners team-mate Zech Medley at the Sky Bet League One club.
“Trae is a very exciting young talent and he is ready to further his football education,” boss Steve Evans told Gillingham’s website.
“He is very highly thought of at Arsenal and his performances have made him a sought-after loan player.
“Trae has a lot to learn, his development we are entrusted with but, in reality, his attitude and work rate will determine his success at League One level because he is a very, very talented boy.”