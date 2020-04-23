Four Arsenal players have become the latest Premier League stars to be caught flouting the UK's social distancing measures.

In an exclusive by The Sun, Alexandre Lacazette, David Luiz, Granit Xhaka and Nicolas Pepe were all photographed breaking the rules outlined by the British government.

It comes after Tottenham players Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko videoed themselves sat next to one another and training together.

The strict distancing measures state that a person must remain two metres away from someone that is not in their household.

However, striker Lacazette was pictured standing next to a man who was valeting his car during lockdown.

And £72 million record signing Pepe was caught playing a game of football with some friends in public.

Luiz and Xhaka also found themselves in hot water after they were spotted together in a Southgate park.

An Arsenal spokesman told The Sun: “We’ll be speaking to our players. We were concerned so we have spoken to Nicolas who shares a house with a number of relatives who were involved in this game.

“We have reminded him of the importance of everyone following the guidelines.”

All Arsenal's players are in the dark as to when the season will resume because all football in England is currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.