Arsenal player Sead Kolasinac's wife stopped by police after bringing stun gun into UK
The wife of Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac was stopped by police at a UK airport after attempting to bring a stun gun into the country.
Bella Kolasinac had purchased the gun legally in Germany because she felt she needed extra protection after her husband and his team-mate Mesut Ozil were the victims of a knife attack in July last year.
Kolasinac said she was unaware the weapon is illegal to carry in Britain.
A spokesperson for Kolasinac exclusively told The Sun: "It was all a misunderstanding. The electro shocker was still in its packaging and didn’t have any batteries.
“Bella was able to prove she sent emails to the flight operators to make sure she could import it. Unfortunately, she was in the air with her phone off when she received an email saying the device was illegal.
“The airline had informed customs officers that she had the shocker before the plane landed. She didn’t declare it because she didn’t think she had done anything wrong. These devices can be carried legally in a bag in Germany if the owner has a permit.
“She’s obviously very security conscious after what happened to Sead and Mesut."
The incident occurred at London Biggin Hill Airport and Arsenal issued a statement saying it was a ’private matter’ and they would therefore not be commenting.