Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos reveals Premier League return date
Arsenal midfielder Dani Ceballos has let it slip when Premier League matches are set to return.
No top flight games have taken place in England since Leicester beat Aston Villa on March 9 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
But Ceballos appears to have let the cat out of the bag in an interview in his native Spain.
Speaking to Spanish radio station RTVE, he said: "We are going to start a week late with respect to what is being talked about in Spain, which is June 12, and we are going to start the league on the 20th.
"We passed the test 48 hours ago and the results of the whole team were negative."
Ceballos’ manager Mikel Arteta was the first high-profile figure in English football to contract coronavirus after he tested positive in mid-March.
Since then, a number of players and staff have also tested positive for COVID-19 including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Burnley assistant coach Ian Woan.
Elsewhere, the German Bundesliga became the first of Europe’s top five leagues to come back since the outbreak as it returned last weekend without any serious problems.
And Spain’s La Liga is being touted for a potential return date of June 12 as the country continue to see a considerable reduction in the number of new cases and deaths per day.
There is no word yet on when Italy’s Serie A could make a comeback.