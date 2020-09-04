Arsenal midfielder Ben Sheaf joins Coventry on season-long loan

By NewsChain Sport
9:40am, Fri 04 Sep 2020
Coventry have confirmed the signing of midfielder Ben Sheaf on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

The 22-year-old made his Gunners debut in their Europa League victory at Red Star Belgrade in October 2017, coming on as a late substitute.

Sheaf also came off the bench in the League Cup win at home to West Ham two months later before having loans spells with Stevenage and Doncaster.

The deal includes the option for the Sky Blues to sign Sheaf on a permanent basis at the end of the season.

Manager Mark Robins told the club’s official website: “He’s a player with great pedigree and ability, who will really add to our squad for the Championship season ahead.

“He’s got a good physical presence and a footballing brain as well and will be a real asset for us.”

