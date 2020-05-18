Arsenal to deal with report that striker Alexandre Lacazette inhaled 'laughing gas'
Arsenal have said they are taking seriously allegations that striker Alexandre Lacazette sent a video to friends showing him inhaling a nitrous oxide balloon.
Reports about the video surfaced following an article by the Daily Star which appeared to show images of the Frenchman breathing in what is often referred to as ‘laughing gas’.
Arsenal have said they are taking the matter ‘seriously’ but that the player will be dealt with ‘internally’ by the club.
It is the second time in recent weeks that the Gunners forward has been involved in controversy.
A short while ago the 28 year-old was pictured ignoring social distancing rules while getting his car valeted.
Like all other Premier League players, Lacazette has been unable to play or train at the club's facilities since the coronavirus lockdown in March.
However, top flight clubs are expected to vote later today for players to return to training this week as they continue to look for a way to complete the season.