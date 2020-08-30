Arsenal and Chelsea Women still celebrating – Sunday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 30.

Football

Arsenal and Chelsea Women were still celebrating.

While for the losers at Wembley, it was time to find positives.

Tottenham welcomed a new signing.

And he had some important – and more than a little awkward – business to see to after arriving in north London.

It’s been five years since Man City made this signing. Hasn’t worked out too bad…

Leicester had some fun with Caglar Soyuncu’s celebrity lookalike.

A decent strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin in Everton training.

Timo Werner did not take long to find the net.

Eric Dier reflected on a good work-out.

Patrice Evra still has it.

Some Barcelona players were back at the training ground.

Leeds wished their captain a happy birthday.

Boxing

Joseph Parker showed off his lip-sync skills with a scene from The Other Guys.

Tyson Fury wished happy birthday to his fellow boxer Billy Joe Saunders.

Derek Chisora had a warning.

Golf

Ian Poulter teased a way of making golf more fun.

Basketball

LeBron James paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

And greeted close friend Carmelo Anthony after a hard-fought play-off series.

The Portland Trail Blazers are leaving the NBA play-off bubble.

Motor racing

Lewis Hamilton also paid tribute to Boseman after winning the Belgian Grand Prix.