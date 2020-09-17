Arousing impresses with debut success at Yarmouth

Arousing appeared to be another smart individual to emerge from the yard of William Haggas judging by the manner of her debut success at Yarmouth.

The Kodiac filly, who is a half-sister to Group One-winning stablemate One Master, made the perfect start to her career with victory in the British EBF Fillies’ Novice Stakes.

Although slowly away, the 4-1 shot gradually worked her way into contention in the six-furlong prize before defeating odds-on favourite Ville De Grace by a neck.

Maureen Haggas, wife of the winning trainer, said: “She did it well, but she is still quite babyish. She has just done it on raw ability. She is related to One Master, who didn’t run until well into her three-year-old career, but she is by a different stallion who produces more precocious types.

“I think she has enough scope to change a bit and make a three-year-old.

“Once she got the hang of it she came through really well, which was good to see as there has not been much come from off the pace.”

Luke Morris believes the best is yet to come from the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Bodyline, who gained a deserved first success of the season when prevailing by a length and a quarter in the Follow At The Races On Twitter Handicap.

The winning rider said of the 13-8 favourite: “He was back in calmer waters today and it was good to get his head back in front.

“A couple of times this year he hasn’t got the rub of the green. He ran at Royal Ascot, then we backed him up too quickly at Newmarket and the ground went against him at York in the Melrose.

“I think he will be an even better four-year-old and hopefully he will be a nice horse for those feature handicaps.”

Crystal Pegasus formed the opening leg of a double for Ryan Moore when following up his victory at Bath last time with a front-running length-and-a-quarter success in the Sky Sports Racing HD Virgin 535 Handicap.

Moore said of the Sir Michael Stoute-trained 11-8 shot: “He had it all his own way in front and he did the job well, so I’m very happy.

“I think he had just been unfortunate that he had been beaten by a smart horse previously at Wolverhampton before winning at Bath.

“There is nothing wrong with his attitude. It was a case of finding a good spot the last day and today as well. He is a 10 to 12 furlong horse going forwards.”

Hamish Macbeth (11-4), from the yard of Hugo Palmer, completed Moore’s haul after ending a losing streak stretching back more than a year with a decisive two-and-a-quarter-length victory in the Moulton Nurseries Handicap.

William Buick matched Moore’s effort’s with a brace of his own, started by the nine-length success of the Mark Jonhnston-trained Forest Falcon (10-1) in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes.

Charlie Johnston, son and assistant, speaking away from the track, said: “He has always physically been a nice horse and we were a little bit disappointed with his first couple of runs. When there was only three in this race at 9.59am on Tuesday, we thought it was about time we saw him again.

“He has taken a massive step forward and the extra furlong has helped. Hopefully the handicapper won’t get too carried away.”

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Al Saariyah (4-6) completed Buick’s brace when going one better than on her two previous starts in claiming the Ken Lindsay Memorial Nursery Handicap by half a length.