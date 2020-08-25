Appleby delighted with Ghaiyyath after York

Eagerly-awaited plans for the next destination for Ghaiyyath could become a little clearer later in the week.

Trained by Charlie Appleby, the five-year-old has been one of the stars of the season to date, winning the Coronation Cup at Newmarket in a track-record time before beating Enable in the Coral-Eclipse and following up with another impressive triumph in the Juddmonte International at York last week.

The son of Dubawi is currently the highest-rated horse in the world with the British Horseracing Authority’s lead handicapper, Dominic Gardiner-Hill, and sits third in the ante-post market on the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe behind Love and Enable, although he did disappoint in the ParisLongchamp showpiece 12 months ago.

Appleby said on www.godolphin.com: “No decisions on his programme have been reached, but all the major races one would expect are under consideration – the Group One Irish Champion Stakes, the Group One Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, Ascot’s Group One Champion Stakes and the Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland.

“Ghaiyyath has come back from York in fine order. He has taken it well, and post-race, he looks very good. The old racing cliche is applicable here – he will tell us where and when he goes next. We will monitor him closely and work something out by the end of the week.

“Our policy is always to do what is best for the horse.”