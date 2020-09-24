Antoni Sarcevic set to miss Bolton game against Newport

Antoni Sarcevic missed last week's defeat at Colchester
18:30pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Bolton are expected to be without skipper Antoni Sarcevic again for their home game against Newport.

Midfielder Sarcevic missed last week’s defeat at Colchester due to an unspecified injury and remains a doubt.

Centre-back Reiss Greenidge also sat it out last week due to a knock and will be assessed.

Another summer signing, striker Shaun Miller, has not featured in Wanderers’ last two matches, while Dennis Politic, Liam Edwards (both knee) andMuhammadu Faal (ankle) are still out.

Newport boss Michael Flynn faces a selection dilemma following his side’s midweek Carabao Cup win against Watford.

Flynn made seven changes and his side responded by beating Watford 3-1 to reach the fourth round for the first time.

Midfielder Matty Dolan, defender Scot Bennett, midfielder Joss Labadie, plus forwards Padraig Amond and Tristan Abrahams are all hoping to retain their places.

Defender Kyle Howkins (hamstring) remains doubtful, while the likes of Robbie Willmott, Ryan Taylor and Saikou Janneh are pushing for recalls.

