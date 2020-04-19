World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has labelled Deontay Wilder a 'b***h' following his defeat to Tyson Fury in February.

'The Bronze Bomber' was stopped in seven rounds in Las Vegas, suffering his first loss in 44 professional fights.

Fury floored Wilder twice before the towel was thrown in (PA Images)

And having previously exchanged verbals when a fight between himself and Wilder was being touted, Joshua insisted he was ready to trash talk the American after being beaten by Fury.

Speaking on Sports Illustrated's SI Boxing with Chris Mannix podcast, he said: “Oh yeah, oh yeah. I went into my drawer and pulled out my long list of things to say, I’ve got a lot of things to say about Wilder.

“But you don’t knock a man when he’s down, also. And that was at the top of the list. I have to stand by those principles.

“But for sure, I think me and Wilder, as I say, are cut from a different cloth. He’s what we call… it begins with a ‘b’ and ends with a ‘h’. I’m not like that, I’m more of a man.”

Wilder has already triggered his rematch clause to take on Fury for a third time following their draw in December 2018 and recent clash which the 'Gypsy King' won convincingly.

Related videos

And Joshua, who has his own fight with Kubrat Pulev expected to take place this summer, is confident his British counterpart has the beating of Wilder again.

“In my opinion, yeah, I think that Fury will go in there and win again," he added.