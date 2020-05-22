World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said he ’would love to see’ legendary fighter Mike Tyson return to the ring.

’Iron Mike’, 53, has recently announced he intends to make a comeback for exhibition bouts, with fellow ex-pros Evander Holyfield and James Toney also declaring an interest.

Tyson is widely regarded as one of the best heavyweights of all time - (Copyright PA )

And while many have expressed concern for Tyson given his age, Joshua is fully supportive of his idol stepping between the ropes once more.

Speaking to British GQ, he said: "For everyone else it is a ‘comeback’ but for him it is just what he does, he is a fighter.

"He has probably just taken a little break, everyone else is thinking ‘oh my God, Mike Tyson is making a comeback’. But Tyson is probably just thinking ‘this is what I do, I am a fighter by nature’.

“If he is back in the ring then I would love to see it, I will definitely be one of the viewers, that’s for sure. He was the man when I was growing up, I watched him on YouTube."

Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he has been approached about the possibility of staging Tyson’s return.

However, he also stressed that ’there is a fine line between the integrity of the sport and entertainment’ and that he is unlikely to be involved.

Tyson retired in 2005 after retiring on his stool against Kevin McBride - his third loss in four fights.

He finished his career with a professional record of 50 wins and six defeats, with his last world title victory coming in 1996 against Bruce Seldon.