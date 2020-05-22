Anthony Joshua says he ‘would love to see’ Mike Tyson comeback as 53-year-old prepares for heavyweight return
World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has said he ’would love to see’ legendary fighter Mike Tyson return to the ring.
’Iron Mike’, 53, has recently announced he intends to make a comeback for exhibition bouts, with fellow ex-pros Evander Holyfield and James Toney also declaring an interest.
And while many have expressed concern for Tyson given his age, Joshua is fully supportive of his idol stepping between the ropes once more.
Speaking to British GQ, he said: "For everyone else it is a ‘comeback’ but for him it is just what he does, he is a fighter.
"He has probably just taken a little break, everyone else is thinking ‘oh my God, Mike Tyson is making a comeback’. But Tyson is probably just thinking ‘this is what I do, I am a fighter by nature’.
“If he is back in the ring then I would love to see it, I will definitely be one of the viewers, that’s for sure. He was the man when I was growing up, I watched him on YouTube."
Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn revealed he has been approached about the possibility of staging Tyson’s return.
However, he also stressed that ’there is a fine line between the integrity of the sport and entertainment’ and that he is unlikely to be involved.
Tyson retired in 2005 after retiring on his stool against Kevin McBride - his third loss in four fights.
He finished his career with a professional record of 50 wins and six defeats, with his last world title victory coming in 1996 against Bruce Seldon.