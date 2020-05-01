Discussions have begun for a seismic undisputed heavyweight clash later this year between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury.

The two Brits are said to be looking at a potential offer to stage the fight in the Middle East after being approached by Saudi Arabia.

Fury became WBC heavyweight champion in February after beating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas (PA Images)

However, with Fury contractually bound to fight Deontay Wilder in a trilogy bout and Joshua being tied to mandatory against Kubrat Pulev, the chances of both of them agreeing to take step aside money to allow Fury-Joshua this year could be unlikely.

Speaking to ESPN, Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn said: "We're talking to MTK (Fury's management company) about where that fight would take place. At the moment, the main focus for everybody [is] the contractual situations."

"The conversations between myself and MTK are that we've had an approach.

“We've had a number of approaches from territories to stage that fight. So the only discussions at the moment are where this fight takes place -- and we don't even know when this fight could take place. ... We're certainly open to have discussions about the possibility of this happening this year or in the next fight.”

There is also the issue of being able to stage boxing events with crowds this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, something Hearn admits may play a factor in deciding when the fight will take place.

“There's more chance at the moment that the bigger money could come next year because we don't even know if we can do live crowds in November, December,” he added.

Joshua has already fought in Saudi Arabia after defeating Andy Ruiz Jr in Diriyah in December last year to reclaim his heavyweight belts.

Meanwhile, Fury, who holds the WBC strap - the only version of the heavyweight title Joshua is yet to collect - has gone on record as saying he does not care where the huge dust-up takes place.

He said: "I'll fight in Timbuktu if the money's right. I have a bag, and I will travel."