Another gong for Jurgen Klopp and MS Dhoni tributes – Saturday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 15.

Football

Another gong for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds headed for their pre-season tour.

I wonder what Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos was laughing at on Friday night…

Patrick Vieira saluted Willian after signing for the Gunners on the same date as he did 24 years ago.

Everton’s new boyband!

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice was in awe of the Rocket.

It was music day in the Fuchs household.

Kammy had a good night’s sleep in the tent.

Manchester United unveiled their new away shirt.

Tottenham looked ahead to the new season.

Oxford used the beach during pre-season training.

Cricket

Cricketers past and present lined up to pay tribute to the retiring MS Dhoni.

Darren Gough revelled in his hat-trick Down Under.

Worcestershire brought in a special helper to announce their team for a Bob Willis Trophy match against Northamptonshire.

Tennis

Andy Murray was unimpressed with his brother Jamie’s timekeeping.

Andy Murray

Snooker

Ronnie O’Sullivan had support from another champion of the sporting world in Novak Djokovic.

German Marcel Eckardt was looking forward to refereeing the Crucible final for the first time.

Boxing

World heavyweight champion Tyson Fury loved his open workout on Morecambe beach on Friday night.

Eddie Hearn signed off from Fight Camp for another week.

With the biggest one on the way next week.

Golf

Europe’s 2018 Ryder Cup captain Thomas Bjorn was prepared for more pain as he started day three of his charity walk from Wentworth to Celtic Manor.

Rugby Union

Joe Marler promoted his book again.

Darts

Wayne Mardle was having costume issues.