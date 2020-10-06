Annan make it hat-trick of victories over Hamilton with Betfred Cup success

Annan Athletic made it a hat-trick of cup successes over Hamilton with a 3-1 win in their Betfred Cup group opener.

League Two outfit Annan had defeated Hamilton on their previous two visits to Galabank, in the Scottish Cup in 2016 and the Betfred Cup two years later.

And they produced another cup shock against their Premiership opponents following three goals in 11 first-half minutes through captain Steven Swinglehurst, Tyler Fulton and Jack Purdue.

Hamilton pulled one back through Scott McMann early in the second half but Annan saw the tie out to claim the three points.

Hamilton dominated the opening exchanges of this Betfred Cup group stage encounter with Marios Ogkmpoe going close as he had a header cleared off the line by Lewis Hunter.

Hakeem Odoffin then went close on a couple of occasions for Hamilton. The big defender had a goalbound effort cleared by Swinglehurt and then from a David Templeton corner glanced a free header just wide.

Annan soaked up the pressure and then hit Hamilton with three goals in an 11-minute spell.

Their opener came after 31 minutes when Nathan Flanagan gathered a Purdue corner just outside the penalty area and drilled the ball into the box where Swinglehurt was in the right place to finish off from close range.

Just six minutes later the League Two outfit doubled their advantage when Fulton’s looping header from another Purdue corner was misjudged by Hamilton goalkeeper Kyle Gourlay as it slipped through his grasp.

It got even worse for Hamilton when Annan claimed a third after 42 minutes through the impressive Purdue. The winger cut in from the left flank and beat a couple of Accies players before rifling a powerful shot beyond Gourlay.

Hamilton needed to react following the interval and they cut the deficit after 50 minutes when McMann got on the end of a Templeton corner to divert the ball beyond Jordan Pettigrew.

They should have claimed a second when Callum Smith sent a free header from a Templeton free-kick over the top and paid the price as Annan secured another cup win.