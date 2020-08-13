Angus MacDonald leaves Hull
Angus MacDonald has left Hull after his contract with the club expired.
The 27-year-old defender, who made an inspiring comeback earlier this year after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, joined the Tigers from Barnsley in January 2018.
He made 21 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in a 3-0 defeat at Cardiff last month prior to the club’s relegation from the Championship.
In a statement the Tigers said: “Hull City can confirm that Angus MacDonald has left the club following the end of his contract. The club would like to thank Angus for his efforts and contributions in a Hull City shirt and wish him all the best for the future.”