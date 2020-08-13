Angus MacDonald leaves Hull

Angus MacDonald has left Hull after his contract came to an end.
Angus MacDonald has left Hull after his contract came to an end. - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
19:06pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Angus MacDonald has left Hull after his contract with the club expired.

The 27-year-old defender, who made an inspiring comeback earlier this year after being diagnosed with bowel cancer, joined the Tigers from Barnsley in January 2018.

He made 21 appearances in all competitions, the last of which came in a 3-0 defeat at Cardiff last month prior to the club’s relegation from the Championship.

In a statement the Tigers said: “Hull City can confirm that Angus MacDonald has left the club following the end of his contract. The club would like to thank Angus for his efforts and contributions in a Hull City shirt and wish him all the best for the future.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Hull

PA