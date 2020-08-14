Angel Rangel released by QPR after two seasons
17:35pm, Fri 14 Aug 2020
Angel Rangel’s two-year stay at QPR has come to an end.
The 37-year-old Spanish full-back is to leave the Sky Bet Championship club after making 41 appearances.
But Rangel will do rehabilitation work at Rangers after suffering a torn Achilles at Luton last month and undergoing surgery.
“I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at QPR during these two seasons,” Rangel told the club website.
“To stay around the club for my whole rehab is great news and I couldn’t be more delighted after a big setback in my career.”
Rangel made 374 appearances in an 11-year stay at Swansea after joining from Spanish club Terrassa in 2007.