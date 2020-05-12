'Andy Ruiz would knock Dillian Whyte out', says trainer Kevin Barry
Olympic silver medallist and boxing trainer Kevin Barry believes Andy Ruiz Jr would knock Dillian Whyte out if the pair were to clash this year.
Barry guided his fighter and fellow countryman Joseph Parker to a close points victory over Ruiz in December 2016, but then came up short against Whyte as the Kiwi lost by decision to the Brit in July 2018.
And yet while Parker overcame Ruiz and failed against Whyte, Barry is still confident the Mexican-American would have too much for ‘The Body Snatcher'.
Speaking to Boxing Social, he said: “I would think that would be the last fight that Dillian Whyte would want. And I pick Andy Ruiz to knock Dillian Whyte out.
“I think Andy is too skilled, hits too hard and I pick Andy to demolish Dillian Whyte, absolutely.
“And I think that would be one of the last styles that he (Whyte) would want to be in the ring with at this time.”
Whyte and Ruiz have clashed on social media over recent weeks as fans began to clamour for a fight between the two.
Ruiz has a professional record of 33 victories and two defeats, with his losses coming against Parker and Anthony Joshua last time out.
Meanwhile, Whyte's only defeat also came at the hands of Joshua in December 2015, but since then he has put together a run of 11 wins.
Whyte is expected to fight Alexander Povetkin this summer in one of promoter Eddie Hearn's first shows after the coronavirus pandemic.