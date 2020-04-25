Andy Murray and Rafa Nadal will play one another next week like they never have done before, from their own homes.

The pair will be taking part in a virtual version of the Madrid Open, which was due to take place on May 1-10 but was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Britain's Johanna Konta is also taking part in the charity event and will face Victoria Azarenka in her first match.

The prize money on offer is €150,000, all of which will be donated to various charities.

And the winner of the tournament can decide how much of the pot is donated to players who are financially struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The tournament will be played from Monday to Thursday next week, kicking off at 2pm UK time.

All tennis has currently been suspended until at least July 13.

