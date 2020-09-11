Andy Butler seals Doncaster return
Doncaster have re-signed experienced defender Andy Butler on a deal until January 2021.
The 36-year-old centre-back was released by Scunthorpe at the end of the season and spent time on trial with Darren Moore’s squad during the summer.
Former club captain Butler, who had a previous spell at his home-town club from 2014 to 2019, could feature in the Sky Bet League One opener against MK Dons on Saturday.
“I’m delighted to be back, I haven’t smiled this much for a long time and I feel like I’m coming home,” Butler, who was appointed manager of Doncaster Rovers Belles in January, said on the club’s official website.
“It’s a massive boost for myself to get the deal done before the season starts, I’ve not stopped smiling since it’s been agreed.
“I live five minutes from the ground so it’s a move that is good for me. I was running at Cantley Park during lockdown, so I’ve never been far away.”
Butler added: “Hopefully the club can see how I can make an impact on the dressing room, I want to push the other lads as much as I can and improve them as well as myself.
“If people think age is going to hold me back then it’s not, I feel fitter than I have done for a long time.”