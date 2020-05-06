Tottenham and South Korea forward Son Heung-min has been pictured carrying out his three-week military service back in his home country.

The 27 year-old was initially due to serve two years but had his mandatory time in the military reduced significantly after guiding the national team to victory at the 2018 Asian Games.

Son (right) remained covered up during his military training drills (PA Images)

The Premier League winger began his service at the back end of April and is due to finish his training on May 10.

However, he may have to quarantine for up to two weeks when he flies back to England before re-joining the Tottenham squad.

This is because new government guidelines could require anyone coming back into the country to self-isolate in order to avoid potentially spreading the coronavirus.

That being said, South Korea has been praised as one of the leading examples of how to deal with the coronavirus.

The Asian nation has managed to control the virus without a lockdown, with 10,806 positive cases and just 255 deaths.

Son had to begin military service before his 28th birthday (PA Images)

Son has proven himself to be one of Spurs' most valuable players since joining from Bayer Leverkusen in 2015, scoring 83 goals in 220 appearances for the north London side.

There has been no confirmed return date for the Premier League as yet, although organisers' plan ‘Project Restart’ appears to indicate it will have to be by mid-June in order to avoid the season being cancelled altogether.