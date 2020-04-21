Former unified world champion Amir Khan has called out legendary fighter Manny Pacquiao as the man he wants to fight next, with his preferred location being Qatar.

The 33-year-old Brit has not boxed since he defeated Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia nine months ago, a bout that took place less than eight weeks after he was beaten by Terence Crawford in New York.

Khan has been stopped four times in his professional career (PA Images)

But Khan, who has now lost five times in 39 fights as a professional, insists he wants to have another crack at winning a world title and wants to do so against the eight-weight world champion from the Philippines.

Speaking to beIN Sports, he said: "I want to fight against Manny Pacquiao, he’s the champion. I want to reach the level that I can fight against anyone without fearing anything.

"Why don’t Qatar host the event, as it’s already prepared for the 2022 World Cup? I love Qatar and I loved my last stay there."

Khan has been stopped in his last two attempts at winning a world title.

In 2016, he was brutally knocked out by middleweight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez in the fifth round in Las Vegas.

And then less than 12 months ago he was stopped in the sixth round by Crawford after failing to show willingness to continue from a low shot.

Pacquiao has also not boxed since July 2019 when he won a close points decision against American Keith Thurman in Las Vegas.

At 41 years-old, 'Pac Man' now balances his boxing career with his political efforts as he has served as Senator of the Philippines since 2016.