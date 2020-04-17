Amazon's eight-part documentary series on Tottenham's 2019-20 season will be released as planned despite the coronavirus pandemic.

The show, which will be titled 'All or Nothing', has followed Spurs' rollercoaster ride of a campaign since August, which has seen disappointing domestic performances, a change in manager and a first full season in their new stadium.

Jose Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as manager of Tottenham in November (PA Images)

And according to talkSPORT, Amazon are insisting they will still be putting the series out regardless of whether the Premier League campaign is expunged due to the COVID-19 crisis.

It is due to be released at the end of July and is reported to still be eight episodes long, although it is not yet known how the pause or abrupt end to the season will be addressed.

Some exclusive 'behind-the-scenes' footage is said to have been caught, including unseen clips of Pochettino's sacking and the aftermath of Eric Dier's surge into the crowd to confront a fan following a defeat to Norwich.

The Sun also reports that, along with the documentary, Amazon are interested in becoming the named sponsor for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

