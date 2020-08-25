Amanda Reddin to step aside from British Gymnastics role during investigation

British Gymnastics’ head national coach Amanda Reddin will temporarily step aside while an investigation into claims about her conduct is carried out.

The governing body confirmed the news on Tuesday and said an independent external expert would now investigate the claims.

“British Gymnastics has agreed with Amanda Reddin that she will temporarily step aside from her role as Head National Coach to allow an investigation to proceed into claims about her conduct as a coach,” its statement read.

“The investigation will be completed by an external independent expert and any outcome actioned immediately. Our processes and investigations will also be scrutinised by the independent review.

“There is no place for abuse in our sport. Those that speak out about mistreatment in gymnastics must be heard.

“It is vital, however, that such claims are made through the proper processes to ensure a fair and independent system that protects integrity for all parties involved.”

Amy Tinkler, who won a bronze medal in the floor competition at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, said on Tuesday that Reddin was one of the coaches she issued a complaint about in December last year.

Tinkler posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning to say that she was told last week her complaints had been dealt with and the matter was closed. She said receiving that information left her feeling “sick”.

This is why we don’t speak up. This is why we suffer in silence. We know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task.

It was confirmed on Tuesday that Anne Whyte QC would lead the independent review commissioned by UK Sport and Sport England to look into complaints of mistreatment within the sport.

The review, which has its own website where complaints and evidence can be submitted, will consider complaints dating back to August 2008 and look at whether gymnasts’ well-being and welfare is and has been at the centre of the culture of the sport, how complaints have been dealt with in the past and whether the appropriate mechanisms and support exist when a complaint is made.

A complaint against Reddin dating back to the 1980s was not upheld by British Gymnastics, and she has denied the allegations levelled against her in a statement to ITV Sport.

“I completely refute the historical claim, and the investigation by British Gymnastics did not uphold the complaint,” she said.

“I completely refute these claims, it is wrong that my reputation within the sport that I love is now subject to a trial by media rather than through the proper processes.

“I would welcome the allegations be submitted to the independent review into alleged abuse in gymnastics to ensure the integrity of the process is protected for both athletes and coaches.”

Tinkler has previously stated that her experiences as a club and elite gymnast prompted her decision to retire, and on Tuesday expressed her disappointment at the way her case had been handled.

“I can confirm that part of the complaint I submitted in December 2019 related to my experiences with Amanda Reddin and the national performance coaching set-up at British Gymnastics between 2016-2019,” she wrote on Twitter.

“On Friday, and only in response to media pressure, I was emailed informing me that my complaints had been dealt with and the matter closed.

“The way I received this information made me sick. It reinforced mine and every gymnast’s fear, which is that their complaints aren’t dealt with fairly and independently.

“This is why we don’t speak up. This is why we suffer in silence. We know that to speak up is a pointless, career-ending task.”