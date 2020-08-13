Alpinista is breakthrough winner for Tate

Ryan Tate celebrated the biggest win of his career after steering Alpinista to a front-running success in the British Stallion Studs EBF Upavon Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

The 27-year-old jockey kept things simple out in the lead almost throughout aboard the Sir Mark Prescott-trained Frankel filly to strike gold in the mile-and-a-quarter Listed feature.

The 12-1 shot dictated matters before finding plenty from the sharp end to defeat the hat-trick seeking Award Scheme by three and a quarter lengths.

Tate said: “That is the first black-type race I’ve won. It has been a while coming, and I’m very happy to get that monkey off my back.

“It was a great opportunity given to me by the boss, and thank you to the owners for letting me ride her.

“She has always been a very nice filly at home and thankfully she is progressing the right way – and there is plenty more left in the locker.”

With an abundance of stamina in Alpinista’s pedigree, Tate was confident the front-running tactics he deployed could be winning ones.

He added: “Sir Mark has trained all the family, and he is very well versed in the pedigree, and they stay all day. It was always a case of putting the race to them – and if she was good enough she would win.

“I felt I had a nice lead in front, but she quickened well and put the race to bed. She had her ears pricked a good while up the straight and kept on stoutly.”

Quick ground at the Wiltshire track helped to rule out four of the 12 originally declared for the race, but Tate confirmed it was no hindrance to Alpinista.

He added: “She hasn’t got much of a high knee action on her and she is slightly built, so you would think she would probably weaken a bit in testing conditions. Today, she has skipped along nicely.”

While Tate has had to wait patiently to secure his first Listed winner, he was delighted it came aboard a horse trained by Newmarket handler Prescott.

He said: “I’ve been with Sir Mark for three seasons now. He is a pioneer of the game and true gentleman. I couldn’t have asked for a better boss.

“To ride your first black-type winner for the boss makes it that bit more special.”