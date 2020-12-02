All Mariah wants for Xmas is Jof not to be scrooge – Wednesday’s sporting social
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.
Cricket
That’s you told, Jofra!
The secret to Stuart Broad’s recent success?
The number one ranked T20 international batsman on a successful week.
Chris Jordan was proud after becoming England’s leading T20 wicket taker.
Kevin Pietersen responded in his usual understated way to the latest coronavirus vaccine update.
Virat Kohli enjoyed India’s ODI victory against Australia.
Football
Even Manchester turned on Gary Neville in his ongoing rivalry with Jamie Carragher…
…who had to have the last word.
Diogo Jota and Liverpool are in the last 16 of the Champions League.
Mohamed Salah and his cat celebrated in their own way.
While Liverpool’s full-backs dropped the latest episode of their show.
Toby Alderweireld was back at it.
Kaka remembered being on top of the world on this day in 2007.
Anything you can do, Lionel Messi can probably do better.
David Beckham was delighted the gyms had reopened.
Yes?
Motor Racing
Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in was announced.
Jenson Button hailed the decision.
Mick Schumacher felt chuffed.
Romain Grosjean, current Haas driver, was delighted for the German.
Felipe Massa backed the son of his former team-mate.
And Lando Norris did not want to miss out on the announcement spree.
Max Verstappen put the work in.
Boxing
Tyson Fury – “the people’s champion”.
Anthony Joshua was loving training as he prepares to fight Kubrat Pulev.
And 1,000 fans will be at Wembley to see the bout, prompting much excitement from Eddie Hearn.
Martin Murray has Billy Joe Saunders to worry about this weekend.
Tony Bellew nailed his colours to the mast on the issue of vaccines.
Golf
Ian Poulter was happy to reach the end of the long and winding road as golf courses reopened.
Darts
Glen Durrant was buzzing about the news of fans returning.