All Mariah wants for Xmas is Jof not to be scrooge – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 2.

Cricket

That’s you told, Jofra!

The secret to Stuart Broad’s recent success?

TODO: define component type factbox

The number one ranked T20 international batsman on a successful week.

TODO: define component type factbox

Chris Jordan was proud after becoming England’s leading T20 wicket taker.

TODO: define component type factbox

Kevin Pietersen responded in his usual understated way to the latest coronavirus vaccine update.

Virat Kohli enjoyed India’s ODI victory against Australia.

Football

Even Manchester turned on Gary Neville in his ongoing rivalry with Jamie Carragher…

…who had to have the last word.

Diogo Jota and Liverpool are in the last 16 of the Champions League.

Mohamed Salah and his cat celebrated in their own way.

While Liverpool’s full-backs dropped the latest episode of their show.

TODO: define component type factbox

Toby Alderweireld was back at it.

TODO: define component type factbox

Kaka remembered being on top of the world on this day in 2007.

Anything you can do, Lionel Messi can probably do better.

David Beckham was delighted the gyms had reopened.

TODO: define component type factbox

Yes?

Motor Racing

Lewis Hamilton’s stand-in was announced.

Jenson Button hailed the decision.

Mick Schumacher felt chuffed.

Romain Grosjean, current Haas driver, was delighted for the German.

Felipe Massa backed the son of his former team-mate.

And Lando Norris did not want to miss out on the announcement spree.

Max Verstappen put the work in.

Boxing

Tyson Fury – “the people’s champion”.

TODO: define component type factbox

Anthony Joshua was loving training as he prepares to fight Kubrat Pulev.

And 1,000 fans will be at Wembley to see the bout, prompting much excitement from Eddie Hearn.

Martin Murray has Billy Joe Saunders to worry about this weekend.

Tony Bellew nailed his colours to the mast on the issue of vaccines.

Golf

Ian Poulter was happy to reach the end of the long and winding road as golf courses reopened.

Darts

Glen Durrant was buzzing about the news of fans returning.