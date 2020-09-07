Alkumait has Mill Reef target

Marcus Tregoning may step Alkumait up in class for the Group Two Dubai Duty Free Mill Reef Stakes at Newbury later this month.

The son of Showcasing got off the mark with an authoritative performance in a Goodwood maiden over six furlongs, having shown promise on his debut at Newbury.

“I think the plan at the moment is to run him in the Mill Reef two weeks from last Saturday – that’s where he’s probably going to go,” said Tregoning.

“If he didn’t go there, he could step up a furlong, possibly, and go for the Horris Hill. He may even do both – but at the moment it looks like we’re going to enter him in the Mill Reef and have a look at that.”

The Whitsbury trainer also has a decent prospect in the lightly-raced three-year-old Modmin, who landed the odds in emphatic style at Goodwood on his third start to give jockey Jim Crowley a 2000th career success.

Tregoning sees the Tamayuz gelding’s future as a handicapper over a mile.

He added: “I think he’s pretty decent class handicapper, shall I say. He goes on any ground.

“I’ve always been a fan of Tamayuz. I haven’t had many of them, I’ve had or two. He was obviously a good horse by Nayef.

“Modmin is certainly not slow. We haven’t got a race in mind just yet. It wasn’t a very good race the other day, but I’d say he’s mildly progressive at this moment.”