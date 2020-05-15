England Under-21 netball star Alicia Scholes, daughter of Manchester United legend Paul, has revealed the lessons she has learned from her father.

She told Sky Sports' Netball Show: "If anything, what I've learnt from my dad is to never look too far ahead of yourself.

"He says to me before I go to training, Thunder should be my main focus and every single time I train there, I should learn and get better. Obviously, it's every girl's dream to play for England but I never look at that now.

“I just want to make sure I am the best I can be for Thunder and I want to be one of those players who can go on court every week and do my best. I'd like to be well-known at Thunder, rather than look too far ahead.”

The 19 year-old has been part of the youth set-up at reigning Superleague champions Manchester Thunder.

She then got called up to play in the senior squad ahead of the 2020 season which has since been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

She has also worked her way up the youth ranks with England, and being in a family with an ex-professional footballer she believes she has learned a lot.

And she is following in her father's footsteps who was part of Manchester United's youth setup and made his senior debut at the age of 19.

He said: "I think it's important that she continues to develop and learn. I don't think she needs to set targets at this age.

"She's only 19 and is getting great experience at the minute. She's got Rachel Henry who's an ex-Superleague player as her coach at Bury and Jade Clarke also plays, and you cannot get a more experienced girl than that.

“She's also training every week with the best team in England which is Manchester Thunder. There's no need to set targets - keep doing what she is doing, keep learning and I'm sure the future will be bright.”