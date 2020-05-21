Former Arsenal player-turned-TV pundit Alex Scott has been signed up to a Government taskforce looking into when sport and other arts can return.

The group, set up by Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, will ’think through how we can get sport back safely in a way that works for both clubs, players and supporters alike’.

He said:"I know that the last few months have felt rather odd without them and our calendars have been strangely bare.

"Finding creative crowd-free ways to navigate coronavirus is the biggest challenger for our recreation and leisure sectors right now so this week I'm setting up a renewal task force which will help them bounce back

“It will be made up of the brightest and the best from creative, tech and sporting worlds.”

Scott, who also made 140 appearances for England, is now a familiar face on several football programmes and was a contestant on last year's Strictly Come Dancing.

Joining her on the taskforce are former ITV and BBC boss Lord Grade, businesswoman Martha Lane-Fox and English National Ballet artistic director Tamara Rojo.

Dowden added: "Normal life, as we have known it, is still clearly a long way off and the path to get there is a narrow one.

"But these things will return, when it's safe for them to do so, and thanks to the same drive and creativity that makes a great performance or a great piece of art.

“I really think that when they do, and when we have overcome this crisis together, we will appreciate them that much more.”