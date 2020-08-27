Alex Revell prepares new-look Stevenage for Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth
Stevenage will unveil a new-look squad at home to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.
Young boss Alex Revell has recruited heavily after Macclesfield’s points deduction for the late payment of player wages spared Stevenage relegation from the EFL.
Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, full-back Remeao Hutton – who this week joined on a season-long loan from Birmingham – midfielders Elliot Osborne and Romain Vincelot and forward Marcus Dinanga are among those who could make debuts in the first round tie.
Striker Danny Newton is raring to go after injuries restricted him to only six league starts last season.
Portsmouth are without forwards Ellis Harrison and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.
Harris has a calf problem, Hackett-Fairchild is sidelined by a knee injury.
Defender Sean Raggett, who spent last season on loan at Fratton Park, is set to play after making a permanent move from Norwich this summer.
Ronan Curtis will be included after missing out on Republic of Ireland duty for the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.