Alex Revell prepares new-look Stevenage for Carabao Cup clash with Portsmouth

Soccer – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Semi Final – First Leg – Preston North End v Rotherham United – Deepdale
Soccer – Sky Bet League One – Play Off – Semi Final – First Leg – Preston North End v Rotherham United – Deepdale - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:11pm, Thu 27 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stevenage will unveil a new-look squad at home to Portsmouth in the Carabao Cup.

Young boss Alex Revell has recruited heavily after Macclesfield’s points deduction for the late payment of player wages spared Stevenage relegation from the EFL.

Goalkeeper Jamie Cumming, full-back Remeao Hutton – who this week joined on a season-long loan from Birmingham – midfielders Elliot Osborne and Romain Vincelot and forward Marcus Dinanga are among those who could make debuts in the first round tie.

Striker Danny Newton is raring to go after injuries restricted him to only six league starts last season.

Portsmouth are without forwards Ellis Harrison and Reeco Hackett-Fairchild.

Harris has a calf problem, Hackett-Fairchild is sidelined by a knee injury.

Defender Sean Raggett, who spent last season on loan at Fratton Park, is set to play after making a permanent move from Norwich this summer.

Ronan Curtis will be included after missing out on Republic of Ireland duty for the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stevenage

Preview

PA