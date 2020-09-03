Alex Newby set for Rochdale bow
Rochdale’s summer signing Alex Newby is hoping to make his competitive debut against Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup.
Midfielder Newby was signed from Chorley last month and has featured in all three of Dale’s pre-season friendlies.
Teenage goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu, signed on a season-long loan from Manchester City, has been away with the Republic of Ireland Under-21s squad, but will return in time to be included in the squad.
Defender Eoghan O’Connell will skipper Dale this season having been handed the captain’s armband in the summer by boss Brian Barry-Murphy.
Huddersfield manager Carlos Corberan will take charge of his first competitive game for the club.
Forward Danny Ward returned to the Terriers last month as Corberan’s first signing and is hoping to play a key role this season following his release from Cardiff.
Goalkeeper Joel Pereira, signed on a season-long loan from Manchester United last week, is expected to be included in the squad.
Defenders Terence Kongolo and Tommy Elphick are working their way back from long-term injuries and midfielders Jonathan Hogg and Lewis O’Brien are also sidelined.