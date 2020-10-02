Alex Morgan relishing ‘exciting’ new challenge with Tottenham

World Cup winner Alex Morgan is relishing a new challenge having joined Tottenham Women and believes playing in the Women’s Super League is a “great opportunity”.

The 31-year-old forward signed for the Tottenham on September 24, in a dream move for the North London club who were playing in a regional, amateur league less than 10 years ago.

Morgan, who gave birth to her daughter on May 7, made the switch from the NWSL in a bid to regain fitness with the limited fixture opportunities in the United States.

“This is pretty exciting for me because I thought that after having my daughter I wouldn’t really experience playing internationally on the club level,” Morgan said when asked about the move.

She added: “This is a new thing for me now to help grow this club and bring my experience, my leadership but also learn a new style of play, because – we said that it is actually quite different to the NWSL – so I just need a new challenge as well.

“I’ve never been one to hide from challenges, I want to embrace this club and even at my age now I feel like I still have some ways to go as a player so this is just such a great opportunity for me.

“Obviously I’m at a different part of my life now, being a mother, being away from my husband and bringing my daughter here, this is quite a different challenge to a lot of others but I’m excited for the opportunity and it’s just something new that really came spontaneously and I think that that creates even more excitement around it.”

The striker was convinced by Spurs after visiting their facilities before the 2018 World Cup, and has followed the men’s team since.

Morgan said: “There were so many factors that came into play, but I think one of the biggest things was honestly coming here pre-World Cup and being able to tour the facilities at that point last summer.

“I was just really impressed with the professionalism around the club, I was really impressed with the facilities.

“I became a fan of the men’s team at that point and then when I started really considering joining and having the discussion with the head coaches and seeing their passion for the growth of this club, and where they’ve come and the progress that they’ve made every year, it just sparked a level of excitement that made me want to be a part of something like this.”

Morgan’s Spurs appearances could be limited after she reiterated her desire to return to the NWSL, suggesting she could play in England until December but was open to the possibility of stretching her time in London until the end of the season.