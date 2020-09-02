Alcohol Free seeking to spark Salisbury celebrations

Andrew Balding rates Alcohol Free a filly of “huge potential” ahead of her run in Thursday’s Shadwell Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury.

The daughter of No Nay Never made a pleasing debut when getting off the mark at Newbury where she was slowly away to land a nine-runner maiden by a length and three-quarters from Al Saariyah.

Balding rates her highly and believes she can put up a good show, although she has to come from the widest stall of the 14 runners for this six-furlong Group Three contest.

“We were very pleased with her when she won first time out. The filly has huge potential,” said the Kingsclere handler.

“The draw could have have been a little kinder. We’re stuck out on the wing again, but she’s a filly we think a lot of, so I’d hope she’d run very well.”

Tom Clover has similar concerns for Fairy Dust, who is drawn in the next stall to Alcohol Free in box 13.

The Gregorian filly won her second start at Windsor and was runner-up when stepped up to Listed company for the St Hugh’s Stakes at Newbury last time.

“She won on easier ground at Newbury. She didn’t like the quick ground when she won at Windsor, so the drying conditions would be a concern,” said the Newmarket trainer.

“Being drawn 13 is not ideal either, but she seems absolutely fantastic and is very well.”

Clive Cox feels Deise Blue deserves this chance at Group-race company after opening her account at the second attempt at Newbury.

“She won at Newbury, but this is a big step forward for her,” said the Lambourn trainer.

“She’s from a great family we’ve done well with. I think she’s progressed enough to have a crack at some back type.

“I’m happy she’s come forward. Most of mine progress with racing and I’d be happy she’s no different.”

Happy Romance has won valuable sales races at Newbury and York and tries her hand back in Pattern company.

The Richard Hannon-trained filly has proved a money-spinner for connections after finishing fifth in the Queen Mary Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Hannon also saddles Rhythm, who got off the mark at Beverley last month.

Ralph Beckett’s Time Scale has strong form, winning a Listed event at Newmarket and finishing a close fourth to Dandalla in the Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

David Simcock’s Alicestar and the Henry Candy-trained Pornstar Martini have both won their only starts while Jessica Harrington’s Dickiedooda is the sole Irish challenger.