Ajax manager Erik ten Hag has given an update about his players' condition after they returned to training for the first time since football was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Eredivisie campaign was abandoned last week, meaning table toppers Ajax missed out on the chance to clinch a second successive league title.

As a result, Ten Hag is now simply focused on getting his players back up to the standard they were at before the lockdown.

He said: "The most important thing today is that they are able to feel the ball again and have fun. They haven't touched the ball for weeks.

"We gave them schedules and they did great. We were able to see what they were doing. Because of that they were able to stay at a certain level, but football strength is something else. It's completely different. They have to get used to the ball again.

"Our players are so good, their qualities won't go away, but they will have to get used to the rhythm.