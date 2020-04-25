The Netherlands' top flight football league, the Eredivisie, has abandoned the 2019/20 season without a champion, relegation or promotion.

It was a decision that the Dutch football association, the KNVB, felt necessary after the government banned ‘major events' until September 1 due to the coronavirus crisis.

All the teams in the division had between eight and nine games remaining of the domestic campaign, but all of those matches have now been cancelled.

In an official statement on their website, the KNVB said: "It has become impossible to play out the 2019-20 season.

"The KNVB is aware that whatever decision had to be made, every option would hurt somewhere.

"It will be crystal clear to everyone involved, from supporters and players to directors and referees, that public health always comes first.

"Nevertheless, the professional football board is aware that today's decisions will cause great disappointment in football for some."

Reigning champions Ajax were top of the table when the season was abandoned, level on points with AZ Alkmaar but with a superior goal difference.

Bottom side RKC Waalwijk have avoided relegation despite being four points adrift at the foot of the table.