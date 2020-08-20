Aitor Karanka keeping it in the family as brother David joins Birmingham staff
17:54pm, Thu 20 Aug 2020
Birmingham boss Aitor Karanka has finalised his backroom staff at St Andrew’s.
Brother David will be the Sky Bet Championship club’s new assistant, with Craig Gardner retaining his role as first-team coach.
Nelson Jardim will also assist Karanka, while Juanjo Vila joins as head of analysis alongside Carlos Pena, who will be his assistant.
Scott Bevan has stepped up from the Under-23s to become senior goalkeeping coach.