Aguero on comeback trail, end of an era for Bell – Monday’s sporting social

Manchester City v Burnley – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
Manchester City v Burnley – Premier League – Etihad Stadium - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
18:14pm, Mon 21 Sep 2020
Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from September 21.

Football

The Blades will never forget last season’s goal-line technology incident at Villa Park.

Didi Hamann saw the funny side.

Skills.

Hector Bellerin was back in fashion.

Sergio Aguero was on the comeback trail

The Peterborough chairman praised Liverpool.

Patrice Evra was getting stuff off his chest.

Harry Redknapp rolled back the years.

Do you agree with the former England keeper?

Cricket

Universe Boss celebrated his birthday by releasing ‘Living Di Life’.

Sachin Tendulkar and Kevin Pietersen wished Chris Gayle well.

They have to pass the time somehow.

Joe Root waved off summer.

End of an era for Ian Bell.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic loved his painting.

Darts

The best in the world?

Glen Durrant headed for Teesside after another solid tournament showing.

