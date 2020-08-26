AFC Wimbledon sign Brighton winger Ryan Longman on season-long loan
AFC Wimbledon have signed young Brighton winger Ryan Longman on a season-long loan.
The 19-year-old agreed a new two-year contract on Monday, having been with the Seagulls since 2012.
“He can play anywhere up front: wide left, right, or down the middle,” Dons boss Glyn Hodges told the club website.
“We see him as a centre-forward, but he will help us to change what we want to do at times.
“He is a mobile runner, strong and athletic, with two good feet, so we are lucky to have him. He will give us good options up front with his pace.”
Longman, a member of Brighton’s under-23 side, said: “I definitely wanted to play senior football this year and when the opportunity came about I grabbed it.
“I need to show the manager at Brighton that I can play men’s football and I’m ready for the step-up.
“I think coming to Wimbledon will definitely prove that.”