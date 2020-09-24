AFC Wimbledon re-sign Steve Seddon on loan from Birmingham
AFC Wimbledon have completed the signing of Birmingham left-back Steve Seddon on a season-long loan.
The 22-year-old returns for a second spell at the club, having spent the latter part of the 2018-19 season with Glyn Hodges’ side.
“Steve did really well for us a couple of seasons ago and he was a fantastic acquisition back then,” Hodges told the club’s official website.
“When we spoke to him earlier this summer we thought we might have half a chance and it gathered momentum last week. When we had the chance to get it done it was something we were really pleased about.
“Steve was probably hoping to stay at Birmingham and get in the team there, but once he was told he wouldn’t be in the squad he needed to get out and play. We are delighted that he has chosen to come here again.”