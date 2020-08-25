AFC Wimbledon to ground share with QPR while Plough Lane work continues
AFC Wimbledon will start the season playing home games at QPR’s stadium while construction continues on their ground at Plough Lane.
The club’s home league and cup matches up to at least October 25 – the date work is scheduled to be completed – will be played at Loftus Road.
AFC Wimbledon chief executive Joe Palmer told the club website: “We’re very grateful to QPR for giving us the opportunity to share their ground for the start of the season and also to the EFL for their understanding during this difficult period.
“The construction works are proceeding well, but with the uncertainty of the Covid situation, we wanted to give ourselves some more breathing space to complete the works and required test events before playing our first match at Plough Lane.
“It’s going to be an incredible moment in the club’s history and we wanted to make sure that we’re further down the road than where we would have been for the start of the season, to ensure it matches the occasion.”
QPR chief executive officer Lee Hoos said: “We have had a number of discussions with AFC Wimbledon in recent weeks regarding this option. It is an agreement which works for both parties.
“From their point of view, it gives them a fantastic playing surface to use while they finalise their move back to Plough Lane. We look forward to hosting AFC Wimbledon and wish them every success in the coming campaign.”