Adam Thomas scores winner for Stockport against Halifax
21:51pm, Tue 06 Oct 2020
Substitute Adam Thomas struck a stunning winner as Stockport came from behind to beat Halifax 2-1 at Edgeley Park in the National League.
Halifax took the lead in the 12th minute when Jack Earing, on target in Saturday’s 2-0 home win over Dagenham, converted from a tight angle with the aid of a deflection.
But Stockport, beaten 1-0 at Torquay in their opener, levelled 11 minutes later through Mark Kitching following a fine pass from Connor Jennings.
Luke Summerfield volleyed against the crossbar for Halifax and was then denied by a stunning save from County keeper Ben Hinchcliffe.
Jeff King shot wide for Halifax and Sam Johnson denied Jennings at the other end before Thomas found the top corner from 20 yards with 10 minutes left.