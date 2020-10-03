Adam Marriott snatches late point for King’s Lynn

Ian Culverhouse's King's Lynn drew with Yeovil in their maiden National League game
By NewsChain Sport
19:34pm, Sat 03 Oct 2020
Substitute Adam Marriott netted an 87th-minute equaliser to earn King’s Lynn a 2-2 draw against Yeovil at The Walks in their maiden National League encounter.

Ian Culverhouse’s men twice had to come from behind as the National League North champions secured a point against a side beaten in last season’s play-offs.

After a goalless first half in which Yeovil’s Rhys Murphy fired wide when through on goal, Luke Wilkinson nodded the visitors in front a minute after the break.

Yeovil goalkeeper Adam Smith pulled off a stunning save to deny Sonny Carey an equaliser but could do nothing about Dayle Southwell’s leveller in the 76th minute.

Courtney Duffus restored Yeovil’s lead five minutes later with a powerful strike, only for Marriott to ensure a share of the spoils.

