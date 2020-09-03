Adam Clayton could make Birmingham debut against Cambridge
Aitor Karanka could hand debuts to Birmingham’s six new recruits in Saturday’s EFL Cup first round clash with Cambridge.
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Clayton has linked back up with his ex-Boro boss Karanka at St Andrew’s and could be in line for his Blues bow this weekend.
Attacking midfielders Jon Toral and Ivan Sanchez, winger Jonathan Leko, goalkeeper Andres Prieto and defender George Friend are the Blues’ other summer arrivals.
Midfielder Josh McEachran remains sidelined with a long-term knee injury.
Former Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan could make his competitive debut for Cambridge.
The 38-year-old joined on a free transfer this summer, and has already featured in pre-season action.
The Us have made seven summer signings, with midfielder Paul Digby another who could feature on Saturday.
Former Liverpool goalkeeper Kai McKenzie-Lyle has been tipped to fight for a first-team spot, and will be pushing for his debut too.