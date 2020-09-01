Adam Clayton agrees move to Birmingham on free transfer

Adam Clayton has moved to Birmingham - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
21:45pm, Tue 01 Sep 2020
Adam Clayton has reunited with manager Aitor Karanka after joining Birmingham on a free transfer.

The 31-year-old midfielder has signed a two-year contract at St Andrew’s, where he will work under Karanka, his former boss at Middlesbrough.

George Friend will be another familiar face for Clayton, the left-back having also swapped the Riverside Stadium for Birmingham this summer.

Manchester-born Clayton played for Leeds and Huddersfield before joining Boro in 2014. He made 241 appearances for the Teessiders, including 34 during the ill-fated 2016-17 Premier League campaign.

Birmingham revealed that Clayton has the option of a further year on his deal with Blues.

